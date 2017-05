I WANT to air my support ‘Free education policy a big push for PNC’ by Odox BCP Bade Goroka in The National on May8.

Odox BCP Bade expresses gratitude towards the PNC led government for the policy because it has helped people like myself in the remote area where my daily income is very low.

I will also refute Gabriel UPNG response to Odox BCP Bade because I know where Odox BCP Bade is coming from.

Bapomoto Yogoti

Goroka

