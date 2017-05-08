It’s true governor has nothing to show

I write in support of a letter by KP Eddy of Bereina (The National, May 4, 2017).

It is true that the Central Governor has been very unfair in distributing the funds from his DSIP.

There have been no tangible infrastructure developments taken place at our in our Kairuku area.

If there have been some, please tell us where the project are and how much in terms of cost.

He praises himself for helping his side of the province only but not Kairuku and Goilala areas.

People of Kairuku must wake up now and elect a right person who can represent us in Parliament to fight for the following projects:

Our feeder roads to be upgraded and sealed as El Nino season is about to kick in;

build more primary and high schools;

build water projects for clean water into villages;

build or improve the local aid posts and hospitals;

promote tourism in our local areas;

establish and promote small scale business industries;

promote agriculture incentives in the villages; and,

Turn Bereina station and Agevairu centre point into small towns

We have suffered enough and a change of leadership is required badly during this election.

James M Hau

Port Moresby

