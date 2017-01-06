A true son of Bel

By WENCESLAUS MAGUN

AS winds of change on an ideological contest between an introduced colonial Westminster system of Government (Canberra) and a search to find a political path for a nation based on Melanesian values drifted across this land and sea, few brave locals took up the challenge to walk that journey and hewn out our political road map.

These selfless leaders had laboured tirelessly for many long hours, and sleepless nights and with very limited resources to mould a land of a thousand tribes, 860 languages, and unique cultures into

one nation. Few believed this was possible.

The passing of late Sir Angmai Bilas, OBE Kt, at 5am on November 10, 2016, marked the end of an era for one of these brave leaders.

After a month of mourning, his body was finally put to rest at his Banlang hamlet, Riwo, Madang on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 but not before a fitting 21 gun salute by CIS and police officers.

The day before, the Madang government accorded him respect by formally receiving his casket at the airport and taking the body on a 45-vehicle convoy around town. The funeral procession made a stop-over at the Sir Angmai Bilas complex and the Ambenob LLG chamber before reaching the Madang provincial chamber where local MPs and staff paid their last respects.

Angmai leaves behind a legacy in PNG’s political history.

Along with his twin sister Anna, Angmai was born to Philip Bilas and Liki Doulz, on March 12, 1939, at Panudau Island in Riwo into a chieftain’s family.

Little did he know that he was destined to lead Madang and PNG into a new dawn in PNG’s political history.

After completing form three (3) or what is now called grade nine (9) at Tusbab High School from 1953 to 1958 he attended the Corporative Society Training College in Port Moresby in 1959.

In Port Moresby Angmai witnessed the intimidation and oppression by the foreign administration. At Ela beach he was told ‘dogs and natives’ were not allowed to enter certain demarcated areas as they were exclusive zones set aside for ‘whites’ only.

He learnt that natives could not share the same pubs with whites nor marry a white woman.

Wage disparities between whites and natives were also beyond comprehension.

These inequalities caused him to enter politics so as to rid this system.

Ambenob LLG (1965)

Angmai entered politics as soon as he completed college and returned home to Madang. He was 24.

In 1965 he represented the North Ambenob constituency and was elected as councillor at the Ambenob Local Level Government. This was the first step towards politics at the national level.

House of Assembly (1964 to 1968)

During the duration of the first House of Assembly from 1964 to 1968, when PNG was still a Territory of Australia, Angmai was elected into the House representing Madang, Bundi and Usino (Mabuso).

In 1969, as member for Mabuso, he was appointed a Council Member of the House of Assembly (MHA) by the Minister for External Territories, Barnes.

The other elected councils in the House were: Toua Kapena (Hiri), Tore Lokoloko (Kerema), Sinake Giregire (Daulo), Tei Abal (Wabag), Mathias ToLiman (Gazelle), O.I Ashton (East and West New Britain) and Tom Leahy (Markham).

Except for Leahy who was the council’s spokesman, Angmai and others were Ministerial Members.

It was during Angmai’s time in the House that the inspiration and fight to establish parties emerged following members of the House wanting to know what went on during the council meetings.

This discontentment instigated some members of the House to call for the establishment of parties.

Angmai and his fellow Council Members in the House did not have the Executive power enjoyed by ministers in National Executive Council (NEC) today.

They only played an advisory capacity.

To make matters challenging, the Administrator, David Hay did not have to heed or take the advice they offered.

They also had limited power as they served the Government of Canberra, despite performing the role as PNG’s first Cabinet Ministers.

United Nations Trusteeship Committee

In addition, a report obtained from his stack of newspaper clippings pointed out that as member for Mabuso Open and a member of the United Party, he joined his party colleague, Tom Leahy (Markham Open) and attended a session of the United Nations Trusteeship Committee in New York.

The report said: “Their presence had greatly affected the vote in favour of the resolution to grant PNG self-government and the creation of a single united nation”.

The report pointed out that this was the first time this Commission had made a unanimous decision based on the significant nature of the issue.

Angmai and his team returned to PNG with the “Committee’s resolution outlining specifically that a timetable be set up for the development of Independence”.

The resolution also urged “the discouragement of separatism and the need for intensified political education in the Territory”.

Angmai and his team, comprising of officials of Agriculture and State Departments also had the opportunity “to promote the correct image of PNG”.

They emphasized particularly that the “timing for self-government and independence must be a matter for the people and government of Papua and New Guinea”.

The delegation also “had discussions with Members of Congress on their interpretation of Parliamentary and Public Service Integrity and their control measures”, the report stated. It was during this trip that Angmai and his delegation proposed to the Committee that the name of our country shall be ‘Papua New Guinea’.

Constitutional Planning Committee

Furthermore, in June 1972, Angmai was appointed a member of the Constitutional Planning Committee on the motion by Chief Minister, Michael Thomas Somare and approved by the House of Assembly.

The CPC comprised of representatives from both the Government and Opposition who were: Michael Somare, John Momis, Tei Abal, Paulus Arek, Mackenzie Daugi, Sinake Giregire, John Guise, Toni Ila, John Kaputin, Pikah Kasau, John Kaupa, Paul Langro, Anton Parao, Stanis Toliman and Matiabe Yuwi.

The surviving CPC members include: Sir Michael Somare, Dr John Momis, Sir John Kaputin and Toni Ila. This Committee played a key role in developing PNG’s Constitution.

Post Independence

After Independence, Angmai returned to Parliament again as Member for Madang Open.

During that term in office and as Minister for Post and Telecommunications, Angmai commissioned the undersea cable linking Guam and PNG at Yabob in Madang (now defunct).

This is just one of the many institutions he established during his term in this ministry and other political portfolios he held.

After serving in the national politics for 15 years from 1968 to 1981, Angmai returned to Madang and served at the provincial level as Speaker of the Madang Provincial Assembly for another 10 years (1984 to 1993).

Honours and Awards:

In 1994 he was honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and appointed as Officer of the British Empire before being knighted Sir Angmai Bilas, OBE Kt.

From 1994 till his passing, late he served with high distinction as a village chief.

Final Words

“I want the people of Papua New Guinea to live happily, in peace and without fear. People should feel safe to walk around Port Moresby both at night and day without fear of being held up by raskols, robbed, or attacked.

This feeling of living in a clean, safe and healthy environment must be experienced throughout this beautiful nation,” said Sir Angmai Bilas OBE, Kt.

Respect

He is commonly remembered by many as a politician who spoke broken English. Others judged him not for his English deficiency, but more so for the outstanding qualities and values he has and the positive contributions he made to Madang and PNG. Daniel Bidar, his grandson, sees him as a nation builder, a great and compassionate man, a humble and a true family man, a peace maker and a voice for the voiceless.

He said Sir Bilas is a true son of the Bel people of Madang.

Bidar ranked him to be amongst the greats, like late Sir Bernard Narokobi, Dr John Momis, Sir Michael Somare and many other greats who envisioned and framed the pillars of our democracy and whose vision gave birth to our nation.

Former member for Madang in the provincial assembly, Wesley Sanarup described Sir Bilas as a leader who enabled his people in Usino and Bundi to come out of darkness and embrace modern change and development, and someone who achieved so much for Madang and PNG with very little formal education.

In addition, former diplomat and former Madang administrator, Kikerang Wargem said that while he was Madang administrator, he had continued to seek counsel from Sir Bilas whenever the need arose.

As I am writing Sir Bilas’s story, his people sang and danced as his body toured the town. At the Laiwaden, an early Christmas celebration has descended as musicians and their fans pack the oval for the Madang Music Festival. They feast and dance as a leader is put to rest.

Does their action reflect the true spirit of our Melanesian values upon which our Constitution was written and the “Mazoz Kagin” of Madang?

I hope there is a lesson we can learn from the life of late Sir Angmai Bilas OBE, Kt.

Like this: Like Loading...