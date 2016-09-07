Trukai announces winners

THE four winners of the My Rice My Country independence promotion by Trukai Industries were announced yesterday in Port Moresby.

They are Donoven Zeipi and Jennyloa Alex in Lae, Philip Noglai in Port Moresby and Emma Robinson in Kokopo.

The names of the winners were drawn by Trukai Industries sales and marketing general manager Andrew Daubney in the presence of Senior Constable Christopher Wash and Trukai employees.

More than 6400 entries were received for the month-long promotion.

The promotions have been organised every year by Trukai in appreciation of its loyal customers, and to celebrate Independence Day, according to Daubney.

“Every year Trukai Industries gives back by way of running an independence promotion and rewarding our loyal customers. Last year, we gave away a total of K100,000 cash to 81 winners,” he said.

Related