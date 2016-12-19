Trukai invests in agriculture

TRUKAI Rice Ltd has invested K60 million to help the PNG agriculture sector and test the suitability of different crops, a company official says.

Trukai general manager sales and marketing Andrew Daubney said in a statement the company had committed more than K30 million to rice and agriculture projects since 2010 to help small landholders grow rice.

Daubney said Trukai was a 33 per cent PNG-owned company with 40,000 national shareholders. It also invested nearly K30 million to supporting health, sports and cultural activities.

“The company has invested a further K181 million in infrastructure throughout the country to ensure its rice is manufactured locally by Papua New Guineans and easily accessible by Papua New Guineans,” he said.

“Next time you find yourself in a shop deciding which product you should buy, stop and ask yourself: What has this company given back to me and my country? What does this company do for PNG?

Trukai’s relationship with the people has spanned more than 45 years, beginning on February 17 1970. It was initially incorporated as “Ricegrowers – Australia Pty Limited”.

Its majority shareholder is Australian company SunRice – Australia’s and the Pacific region’s leading rice production, manufacturing and marketing company.

Like this: Like Loading...