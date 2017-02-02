Trukai presents submission to govt

TRUKAI Industries Limited has made a number of submissions to the Government on rice development and is awaiting a response, according to chief executive officer Greg Worthington-Eyre.

He said this included concept proposals written to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Tommy Tomscoll, plus a proposal regarding rice development in the Sepik region to the Minister for Trade Commerce and Industry Richard Maru.

Worthington-Eyre said the rice import quota remained on the Government’s agenda.

“However, we have not been informed of any further developments on this matter,” he said.

SunRice, which owns 66 per cent in Trukai, in a statement last August following the Government’s announcement of the country’s National Rice Policy said the implementation of the policy was a potential development in PNG that SunRice had been monitoring for several years.

Trukai attended a consultative meeting convened by the department to discuss the introduction of the quota system with regards to Papua New Guinea’s domestic rice market, as part of the National Rice Policy.

Trukai and SunRice had previously relied on commitments made by the Government that Trukai would not be disadvantaged by any implementation of the policy.

During a meeting, the department stated that a proposed quota system would be implemented to provide Naima Agro-Industry Ltd with 80 per cent of the Papua New Guinea rice market, with remaining participants, including Trukai, to share 20 per cent.

DAL did not provide an indication regarding a timetable for the implementation of this quota system.

Meanwhile, Worthington-Eyre said he visited the Baiyer Valley in Western Highlands over the weekend with local MP Koi Trape to investigate opportunities for rice development in the highlands region.

“It was a fruitful visit and we will be progressing discussions over the coming weeks.”

