Trukai reduces price of Roots Rice

TRUKAI Industries Limited has reduced the price of its Roots Rice medium grain packs during the festive season.

Despite experiencing tough economic conditions as other companies, the company prioritised the needs of its customers and wanted to help stretch small family budgets during Christmas.

It reduced the price by 14 per cent to help offset the costs associated with the Christmas season.

But because prices could vary from retailer to retailer, it could not give a definitive cost of a packet of Trukai Roots Rice medium grains.

Sales and marketing general manager Andrew Daubney said: “It is a tough economic climate right now but we have focused our attention on our customers, being the majority of everyday Papua New Guineans.”

He said Trukai wanted to offer support to farmers struggling with their little income.

“We want to offer support to families struggling with little income and many mouths to feed during the festive season,” he said.

“Any extra toea is valuable as families come together at this precious time of year, whether it is used for gifts of simply spreading Christmas cheer with family and relatives through our love of food.

“We know our rice plays a big part during meal time at Christmas.”

