Trukai sponsors show with K11,000

TRUKAI Industries Ltd is providing a K11,000 sponsorship in cash and kind to the Goroka Show which begins today.

It is the 12th consecutive year that the firm has supported the show.

It gave K5000 in cash and K6000 worth of rice and merchandise for the singsing groups participating at the show.

Trukai Industries national marketing manager Maybellyn Fernandes said Trukai had been over the years providing singsing groups and youth volunteers rice and merchandise.

“In 2014, the sponsorship package included an additional K5000 cash for the show committee’s preparation costs,” she said.

“We are committed to supporting local events such as these as our brands and products have become such an integral part of our traditional ceremonies across Papua New Guinea from bride prices to haus krai.”

Trukai originates from trupela kaikai in tok-pisin. Translated, it means really good food.

“Trukai is more than just good food. It has become an integral part of the lifestyle and traditions of Papua New Guineans,” she said.

