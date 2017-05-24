Trust fund helps 3000 in life skills programme

SINCE its launching in 2000, the Skills Development Trust Fund (SDTF) has gone on to touch the lives of almost 3000 people in Western Highlands and Jiwaka with life skills training.

The training programme started effectively in 2006 and has covered over 200 trainings in sewing, pig farming and management, vegetable farming, poultry, inland fishery, coffee management, cooking and computer literacy.

SDTF Western Highlands coordinator Mark Atip said they felt real satisfaction when they saw smiles on the faces of villagers they trained.

“Land has become a scarce resource now because of population boom. Food security is an issue. As a voluntary organisation, we teach people about sustainable living,” Atip said.

“People must look after pigs in permanent houses because there is no land to put them out. They must learn sustainable techniques to make gardens, use basic life skills to make clothes for themselves.

“Most importantly, they must know how to use the skills taught and make money and improve their lives.”

SDTF sponsors 70 per cent of the cost of training programmes by paying the training facilitators, and meeting other costs while its partners, the training providers contribute 20 per cent in kind, especially through the provision of training venues, while the benefactors contribute 10 per cent of the overall cost of training.

The duration varies and the target groups are the marginalised and illiterate members of the community.

