Trust funds frozen by court case: OTML

By GYNNIE KERO

TRUST funds for Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) villages in the South Fly district of Western are still frozen by a court case, according to Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML).

But despite that, OTML continued to contribute money into the trust every year, deputy chief executive officer and general manager employee and external relations Musje Werror said.

As at December last year, the company paid more than K9.8 billion in benefits to the people of Western since 1982.

He revealed that 50 per cent of these funds were currently tied up in court.

Addressing people at a village in South Fly last Friday, Werror said the village was among others in the district whose projects would be delayed.

The Sepe/Auti village in South Fly was the final village in the CMCA corridor to sign the CMCA Extension Agreement (CMCAEA) last Friday.

“Your benefits start today (last Friday) after signing of the agreement.

“But your name (Sepe/ Auti) is among all South Fly villages, project delivery will be delayed. Until the (court) case is over, we cannot draw down from the trust,” he said.

Werror also told the locals that the compensation package for the 158 CMCA communities in Western was reviewed over the years.

“In 2001, the compensation package at that time was K175 million.

“That was revised in the 2006 memorandum of agreement (MOA) to close to K1.2 billion and now the CMCA extension agreement nearly K600 million.”

Werror urged Sepe/ Auti locals to cooperate with the miner and the Ok Tedi Development Foundation and the provincial government if they wanted to see real change in the village.

“To achieve sustainable development is not easy but it can and will happen if we all work together. I encourage the people of Sepe/Auti through your leaders to work closely with OTML, OTDF and the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG),” he said.

“There will be disagreements along the way but we must never lose focus of our dream and our desire to develop our village, our region and our province.”

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd also presented two outboard motors and sporting equipment worth K70,000 to the village last Friday.

It is understood that two 23-foot dinghies would be delivered to Sepe/Auti later.

