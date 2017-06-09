Trust God and He will direct your path

THE economy always has and always will have its ups and downs.

It’s difficult to lay all our trusts on economists’ views because they may all not be true.

Economist’s supposition are based on past experience and forecasting/predicting the future of the economy.

From the current economic situation, many organisations are feeling the effects of economic slowdown.

Big and small business organisations will start responding to the economic slowdown.

We must understand that the family unit is the basic building block of every thriving society and economy.

As we speak, the statistics of street beggars are growing in numbers in our major cities.

I have witnessed many street kids around Boroko and downtown area every day, controlling traffic for payment, selling small items alone the traffic lights causing

traffic congestions, children

going around in groups with small sponsorship papers and list goes on.

Even average income earners are struggling.

Their income is lower than their expense which leads them to seek credit (dinau money).

There are groups and associations gathering elderly people around major parks in the city promising them of millions and exploit their little savings.

These are some signs we can physically see.

Again, beware of the scam groups who are targeting to lure elderly people’s hard earned savings in this challenging time.

Finally, pray that God will give you wisdom to deal with your finances in a responsible way.

Trust in God and He will direct your paths.

Bisiape Paul

