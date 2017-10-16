Trustees firm calling on members to claim funds

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE Melanesian Trustees Services Limited (MTSL) is advising unit holders who were members of the former Investment Corporation of Papua New Guinea to come and claim their funds, chief executive Kennedy Wemin says

The MTSL is staging road shows around the country to identify these people.

It is currently in Mt Hagen and will be in Kokopo next week.

Their funds are now being held by the Pacific Balance Fund.

“We have about 20,000 unit holders. There is always this consistent call that I make to people who had holdings in the former Investment Corporation of Papua New Guinea, that their investment is not lost,” Wemin said.

“They need to come forward. This is the same investment and fund.

“They need to verify themselves as unit holders and claim their benefits. The sad things is that most of them are dead.

“This fund was started in 1973.

“The mums and dads that were working the plantations were buying these units and their children need to start looking through their old documents.

“If they even suspect that their parents were until holders, they just need to call us with their parent’s name to check.

“We have paid in excess of K42 million in distributions since we started cleaning up this place from 2003 to 2016.

“A lot of this people that have come forward to claim their money that is still with us.”

