Tsaka, Barry congratulate players on selection

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka congratulated the players named in the PNG LNG Kumuls squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in the presence of the team’s major sponsors ExxonMobil PNG managing director Andrew Barry and National Gaming Control Board chief executive officer Imelda Agon.

Tsaka urged them to play their best in front of the home crowd.

“Riding on the back of the successful Hunters season in the Q-Cup, the support of our nation’s eight million plus people will turn to the PNG LNG Kumuls in the 2017 World Cup campaign,” Tsaka said.

“With three home games, the expectations of our people are there for you to perform well.

“All we ask of you is to play every game with pride and passion. We will be right behind you.”

Tsaka acknowledged the support of the team’s major sposnor in ExxonMobil PNG.

“We value the partnership with PNG LNG and other sponsors for their continuous support especially at this time when PNG, for the first time, will host three World Cup pool games,” Tsaka said.

ExxonMobil PNG’s Andrew Barry said his company had been a proud sponsor of the national team for the last five years.

“From the start of the sponsorship, we had a shared goal with PNGRFL and the national government to support and develop the sport in PNG and to help get the national team to the Rugby League World Cup,” Barry said.

“It is very exciting that we have now arrived at our destination and for the first time, PNG will play host to three matches in Port Moresby.”

He added that the PNG LNG Kumul players have an important leadership role to play as ambassadors and role models, to have a positive influence on PNG youth in particular.

“On behalf of the entire PNG LNG family, congratulations to the players that have been selected to represent their country, Papua New Guinea, in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

“We wish the players, coach Michael Marum and team management all the best for the warm up series in Fiji and at the World Cup.”

