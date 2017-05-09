Tsaka congratulates Kumuls on Pacific test win

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka congratulated coach Michael Marum and the PNG LNG Kumuls team for their Pacific test 32-22 win over the Cook Islands in Sydney over the weekend.

“On behalf of the PNGRFL board and management, our corporate partners and sponsors and all the fans and supporters throughout PNG, let me extend our congratulations to captain Rodney Griffin and the players, coach Michael Marum and his technical staff for the outstanding performance and for representing our national sport and country with pride and honour,” Tsaka said.

He also extended his congratulations to Kumuls fullback Stargroth Amean for his outstanding manof- the-match performance and the three debutants — Richard Pandia, Tommy Butterfield and Nixon Put — for their impressive first start in the red-black-and-gold jerseys.

“All 17 Kumuls wore the national colours with pride and displayed great discipline, courage and valour to come away with a well-deserved win,” Tsaka said.

He said for nearly 45 years of the Kumuls history, only 281 young men had earned the privilege and honour of playing for PNG and be recorded as a Kumul.

“It is a prestigious and exclusive club. To play in the national team is a privilege. The boys vindicated their call-ups with outstanding performances.

“The Kumuls win on Saturday gives us three wins out of four test matches since 2014. It is two-outof- two for coach Marum since his appointment last year.”

He said this was a positive indication of the progress the sport and national team had made since 2014.

“Every Kumul win is significant,” Tsaka said.

He said the Pacific test win was a result that Marum and the Kumuls could build on as part of their preparations for the 2017 RLWC later this year. “This is a result of the sustained investment by the PNGRFL in our pathway programmes.”

Like this: Like Loading...