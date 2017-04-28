Tsaka rallies fans for RL World Cup

By ISAAC LIRI

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka has called on the country to prepare for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in October.

He said co-hosting the 15th edition of the rugby league event with Australia and New Zealand added significance because PNG was the only country in the world that had rugby league as its national sport.

Tsaka said hosting the World Cup in PNG would allow the people of this country to share the passion and the love of the game with the rest of the world.

“The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle event of the international rugby league programme, and it is the dream of every child that loves and plays the sport to play in the World Cup or to watch and partake in the festivities related to the World Cup,” Tsaka said.

“While the World Cup provides the opportunity for us to showcase to the world our country it will also give us the opportunity to share our capital city, our country, our cultures, our values, our people with the rest of the rugby league world, and the world at large,” he said.

Tsaka said in the last three years, rugby league in PNG had grown from a social and recreational activity to a professional sport at elite level.

“From the local football perspective, the pride of PNG our national team the PNG Kumuls are preparing well to host their pool games.

“I believe our coach and his team are working on preparations which start with the Pacific Test match next weekend against Cook Islands.”

Like this: Like Loading...