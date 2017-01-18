Tsaka set to return

By JACK AMI

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League board chairman Sandis Tsaka, pictured, is expected to retain his position at the annual general meeting in Lae on Feb 25.

Tsaka, who oversaw the league’s administrative resurgence since 2013, served as deputy chairman to Don Fox before being elevated to the chairmanship after the Australian’s resignation.

Working in tandem with PNGRFL chief executives in Brad Tassell, Reatau Rau and Bob Cutmore over the course of the last four years, the Engan has been at the forefront of development in terms of the SP Hunters, Kumuls and the Confederations.

With a dearth of candidates for the chairman’s position, Tsaka is expected to be elected unopposed.

The 44-year-old has the backing of the four confederations – Southern, Northern, Highlands and New Guinea Islands.

Other positions that will also be up for election are those of deputy chairman, secretary, treasurer and confederate directors.

Southern director Gwaibo Mairi, Northern’s Russ Kaupa, Highlands’ Joe Tokam and New Guinea Islands’ Horta Bosky will know their fate during the AGM.

The PNGRFL will table its 2016 chairman’s report and financial report while the confederate directors will also table their reports.

