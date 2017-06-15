Tsaka vows support for women’s team

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka has committed to ensuring that the national women’s team to the World Cup this year are treated the same as their male counterparts – the Kumuls.

Tsaka made the comments in Port Moresby last Saturday.

He said the women’s team needed a good deal of support to be competitive at the international level.

The chairman said female players, especially those playing in the Port Moresby Rugby League, should play the full 80 minutes in their representative matches such as Saturday’s preliminary fixture between the PRL and Moresby South sides which will be the curtain-raiser for the Digicel Cup and Q-Cup fixtures at the National Football Stadium.

“We have the talent here and under the Team Kumul programme the women’s game will make progress,” Tsaka said.

“This is about team building and coordination of the women’s game and hopefully we’ll have the 20 best players picked to represent the country at the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Sydney in November.”

PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau said more trial matches would be needed to pick a team for the World Cup but he was pleased that women were getting valuable game time in front of big crowds at the NFS.

