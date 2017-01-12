TSC closes door on resigned teachers

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE Teaching Service Commission will not re-admit teachers who have already resigned, says chairman Baran Sori.

“Teachers resigning from the teaching service but applying for re-admission after a year or two is becoming a concern for the commission,” he said.

“This year the commission will not re-admit these teachers and those who have absconded for more than 12 months because they had decided to leave teaching. It only destabilises the continuity of teaching and affects students learning.”

But the commission will consider teachers who had resigned on medical grounds if medical reports are provided from more than one doctor from public and private hospitals.

Sori told The National that the decision not to re-admit teachers came from the National Executive Council.

Meanwhile he encouraged teachers to start saving money and not be extravagant.

“Teachers especially young ones should minimise unnecessary spending on alcohol, cigarette, buai and mini loans as this will drain you off your hard earn salary,” he said.

“Save money and invest with Nambawan Supa savings and serve the teaching service full-time until retirement if you want to reap K1 million or more.”

