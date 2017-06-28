TSC: Housing should be given with teaching posts

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

TEACHERS must be appointed to positions with houses attached to them, Teaching Service Commission chairman Baran Sori says.

Sori made this statement following calls by the National Capital District Education assistant secretary Sam Lora to head teachers to have their staff vacate classrooms they have been living in.

“Teaching Service Act 1988 clearly states that the supply of housing is not a condition of service for members of the Teaching Service (Teachers),” Sori said.

“However, subsection 2 (of the act) clearly states that housing is the responsibility of governing bodies and education agencies to ensure that, within the resources available to them, there is adequate provision made for the supply and maintenance of teacher housing.

“In other words, school boards and education agencies such as church education agencies, provincial education boards and the National Education Board for national institutions are responsible for making available housing for every approved position in their schools before a teacher is appointed to a teaching position.

“No teacher should be appointed to a teaching position if there is no house attached to that position.

“The pre-condition of ensuring housing is available as per teaching positions in schools has not been complied with by school boards and education agencies running those schools over the past 30 years or so.”

He said TSC was fully aware of housing situation faced by teachers especially in cities and major urban centres in the country.

“It is finalising a general order on housing and when this is approved by the full commission, copies will be printed and made available to all school boards and education agencies.

“This general order will provide policy guidelines for school boards and education agencies on their responsibilities to ensure housing is attached to every approved teaching position before teachers are appointed.

“Teachers must understand and accept the legal fact that the supply of housing is not a condition of service for members of the teaching service.”

