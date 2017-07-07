TSC to increase workers

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE Teaching Service Commission will increase its manpower from the current 31 to 93 to better attend to the country’s 65,000 teachers, chairman Baran Sori says.

He said an increase in the commission’s staff strength was one of the 13 recommendations of the Ganim Report by the Parliamentary referral committee on education chaired by Wabag MP Robert Ganim.

“One of the recommendations is for the commission to restructure and right-size the manpower establishment and establish (TSC) offices in provinces.”

Ganim said the TSC submission for the restructure has been approved by the National Executive Council they were working on it.

“We are beginning this now through the Department of Personnel Management Salaries and Conditions Monitoring Committee (SCMC).

“That’s the authority that approves positions for all public service sectors, all the departments including the teaching service.

“So we got all the approval from SCMC increasing our manpower from 31 to 93.”

Sori said it was difficult for only 31 staff dealing with 65,000 teachers.

“One staff deals with more than 15,000 queries of teachers so we might as well get that structure approved this year. We got funding to implement some of our officers in the provinces,” Sori told The National.

“We now have an officer in Chimbu, we have an officer in Enga, after the election we are moving to Morobe and then next year we will have go to other provinces.

The position in provinces is known as TSC provincial adviser, according to Sori.

He said this would minimise issues affecting teachers and the Teaching Service Commission provincial advisers would also be in provincial education boards to ensure decisions were made in compliance to the Teaching Service Act.

“Once we have our people in the provinces then we will link them up with the payroll issues,” Sori said.

