TSC official challenges inspectors to be mentors

A TEACHING Service Commission official has challenged school inspectors to be mentors in the community.

Mamose Teaching Service Commission adviser Joseph Ouyoumb challenged school inspectors to be good mentors by counselling teachers who stepped out of line.

Ouyoumb issued the challenge when inducting 18 school inspectors from Morobe last week.

The inspectors underwent induction on guidance and roles and responsibilities of inspectors, insight on appointment process and procedures, education and the commission legislation.

Nine new inspectors were appointed by education department for each of the districts. There are now two inspectors per district.

The nine new inspectors were briefed about the teaching service plan 2016 to 2020, selection criteria of teacher qualification, and public service general orders under Public Service Management Act.

Ouyoumb said the inspectors had started off well.

“But they were not aware of their roles and responsibilities as charging officers,” he said.

“The induction is to give an inspectors tooth to make sure teachers in primary and secondary schools operate within the law.”

Ouyoumb said teachers must be aware that inspectors would charge them over disciplinary issues, apart from inspecting the schools.

“If things are not in order, inspectors will assist teachers to realise their mistakes and improve,” he said.

“To make sure teachers know their duty statements, roles and responsibilities, how they participate with students, engagement with community, and uphold the teaching code of ethics.”

