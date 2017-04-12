TSC sets up office in Enga

TEACHERS in Enga can now raise their queries with their employer, the Teaching Service Commission, in the province following the completion of an office at the Wabag Primary School grounds.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas is expected to open the new office today along with other buildings that will house educational offices, all inside the Wabag Primary School premises.

Event organising committee chairman Mark Sakol said other buildings that will be opened included the school administration block, a university centre for the University of Goroka, Flexible Open and Distance Education (Fode) centre, eight classrooms and an ablution block.

Sakol said a team from the University of Goroka, led by Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb, and two vice-chancellors, would attend the opening.

“Then we have three Fode people coming from Port Moresby, we have about five from TSC, led by the Commissioner policy Samson Wangihomei,” Sakol said.

He said three administration vehicles would also be presented during the occasion.

“This is the drive (decentralisation of TSC functions) now by the Teaching Service Commission,” Sakol said.

“What they are trying to do is trying to decentralise this particular office so that they can have access to addressing teachers’ issue in the province immediately. They have already started with Chimbu last week, so now they are doing for Enga.

“For Fode, they are reforming the system. Previously, it used to be Code, (College of Distance Education). There are certain things being added – e-learning and upgrading.”

