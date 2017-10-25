Tuberculosis a threat

I realise that tuberculosis continues to be a threat to the country and its economy.

This is despite the efforts from Government through the Health Department and development partners to combat and eradicate this disease.

TB is an infectious disease.

This means that the TB-producing microorganisms are airborne and can be transmitted from person-to-person through coughing, spitting and sneezing.

TB thrives in people who lives in the hot climate of the tropics, especially around the coastal areas, where it is spread easily.

According to the Health Department, the TB transmission rate in the country is 30,000 per year.

The alarming TB transmission rate has provoked the Government, through the Health Department and its development partners, to direct so much effort and money towards eradication purposes.

The Government should, however, allocate more funding to NGOs and the department to implement a comprehensive programme.

This will allow for installation of voluntary diagnosis and registration centres in all health facilities in the country.

Mike Haro

Like this: Like Loading...