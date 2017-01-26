Tuition fee free schools told not to impose support fees

TUITION fee free schools in Morobe should not be charging any fees to students until a submission on parents’ support fees by the provincial education board (PEB) has been endorsed by the National Education Council (NEC), provincial adviser Keith Jiram says.

The PEB decided to impose parents’ support fees this year as a result of TFF funds not reaching schools.

Jiram, a member of (NEB), said he would be presenting PEB’s decision to NEC for approval.

Only newly established schools that are not under the TFF policy as well as high and secondary schools are to charge parents’ support fees.

High schools may charge K600, Tvets K500, primary K300 and elementary K200, depending on roll.

Meanwhile, Morobe will not be taking in any new graduates this year after the Teachers’ Service Commission found evidence of teachers with fake certificates and teaching documents. Principals, headmasters and school managers are advised to identify and report teachers who lack basic teaching skills in classrooms.

Jiram said that teachers using fake documents to qualify to teach is one of the reasons the quality of education in the province and country had lost quality.

