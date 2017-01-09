Tuition fees at UPNG ‘lowest’

THE University of Papua New Guinea charges the lowest tuition fees among universities in the country, according to acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

Mann said the people must not misinterpret the revised fees UPNG was to implement after the Government failed to release the K12 million it promised to cater for the cost incurred in the revised 2016 academic year.

“The Government said they will pay, they will pay and it’s like that. But we at UPNG are operating on an excessive cost incurred in the revised 2016 academic year after the students’ protest,” Mann said.

“The Government didn’t pay anything as promised but the services are up and running. Academic programmes are implemented as planned and that is at a cost.”

He said UPNG needed money to pay for water and power, catering services and employees. So the consumers will have to pay for that.

“Government said to wait this week so we’ll wait and see. But let me make it clear to our people that UPNG charges the lowest tuition fees among universities in the country,” Mann told The National yesterday.

“The Pacific Adventist University and the Divine Word charge the highest fees.

The PNG University of Technology, University of Goroka and the University of Natural Resources and Environment charge fees higher than the UPNG tuition fees.”

