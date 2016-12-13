Tumat Sogolik’s induction is well-deserved

CONGRATULATIONS Tumat Sogolik for being named in the Sport Hall of Fame, you truly deserve the recognition and thank you to those who named him.

Tumat is said to have disappeared from Port Moresby some 10 years ago, I wanted to see Tumat to write a story on him and 40 years of Independence. I looked for him everywhere.

I was only in grade 11 when Tumat fought his famous fight in Canada. I had never met him but to me his courageous action unified PNG and I wanted to write a story about this.

I had to talk to Tumat. I tracked Tumat to his village on Tsoi Island outside of Kavieng and brought him to Moresby and we wrote the story. It was published by State, Society and Governance in Melanesia of the Australian National University, titled “The 1978 Commonwealth Games: How a Boxer Brought a New Country Together “.

When I joined the provincial government system, I appreciated what Tumat did for PNG.

In 1977, the constitution was amended to include a provincial government system, and the Organic Law on Provincial Governments was passed.

By 1978, the journey towards provincial government was in full swing.

The area authorities became constituent assemblies and were drafting their own constitutions and selecting a flag and other provincial symbols. The atmosphere at the time was very focused on individual provinces.

The interim provincial governments had grown in power and popularity and were a serious competitor to the national government.

Whether Tumat was cheated of the gold medal is another story. The real story was effect that this fight had on PNG.

In the midst of all the interest in provincial flags and constitutions, everyone was reminded that PNG had moved into a new era; it was now a fully independent country participating as an equal in the international arena.

There was no longer any room for provincial and tribal differences, everyone had to come together. This would be the first time of many events over a long period of time that helped define and bring PNG together.

I thought Tumat ought to be recognised so I recommend him for a Queen’s Honour and thankfully he was awarded an MBE, I felt that PNG had honoured him.

It came as a surprised when he was named in the hall of fame.

He has been truly honoured by PNG but his deed will be forever be treasured by every Papua New Guineans.

Tumat can now peacefully retire to Tsoi Island.

Sir Manasupe Zurenuoc, Kt OBE, Via email

