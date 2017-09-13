Tuna industry supporting 12,000 local people

THE country’s tuna industry employs about 12,000 people, Fabian Chow of PNG Fishing Industry Association (FIA) says.

He said people from three Mamose provinces depended on the tuna industry.

“We have now a ‘tuna corridor’ from Wewak to Madang and Lae,” Chow told the inaugural Pacific Seafood and Technology Exposition in Port Moresby yesterday.

“12,000 people depend on those jobs — that’s a great thing that didn’t exist 20 years ago.

“Congratulations National Fisheries Authority for walking with the industry on creating this tuna corridor.

“You look in Wewak or Madang — when payday comes for South Seas Tuna or RD Tuna, it’s Christmas time in town because that is what keeps the town going.

“I’m pleased, on behalf of the 12,000 employees of the tuna industry, that those benefits have been delivered to the people of PNG.”

Chow also acknowledged the importance of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country’s fishing sector.

“I am pleased that we are including SMEs in this exhibition because those SMEs are an integral part of this industry.”

However, he noted that the industry was facing hard times.

Chow appealed to the minister responsible to understand their concerns and intervene in whatever ways possible.

