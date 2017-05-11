Tuna sector creates more jobs in PNG

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE tuna sector in the European market has created more than 50,000 jobs to people in Papua New Guinea, according to European Union ambassador to PNG Ioannis Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos.

He told The National that as part of the Economic Partnership Agreement and its impact on PNG-EU bilateral trade, PNG exports to European markets had boosted job creation in the fisheries industry.

“This created a boost to the canneries to the tuna processing industry to export the resource for Papua New Guinea, not only to European markets but to other global markets as well,” he said.

This generated more than 50,000 formal jobs in the canneries and, most importantly, most of the jobs were occupied by women, he said.

“About 85 to 90 per cent of the workers are women and this means a lot for women empowerment in the country.”

He said the biggest success story of the economic agreement with PNG from 2011 was on the tuna sector.

“In the rather short period I have served in PNG, I had the chance to visit several sites and places and witness the impact of our support and the gratitude of beneficiaries,” he said.

He said PNG was a resource-rich country “with vision, policies and plans for its future with still untapped potential.”

“The sustainable development goals framework provides an opportunity for PNG to mobilise better its own resources and reduce further its reliance on external support in line with its aspirations,” he said.

