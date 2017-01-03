Tuna tonnage expected to rise

GROWING global demand for sustainably caught fishery is expected to double the tuna tonnage caught in the waters of countries belonging the Parties to the Nauru Agreement this year.

According to Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru, it is to increase from 55,000 metric tonnes caught in 2016 to about 100,000 tonnes in 2017.

Kumoru said there was growing demand for tuna caught in compliance with the Marine Stewardship Council certification requirements which would benefit all industry stakeholders.

“We expect the volume to double to about 100,000 metric tons in 2017 based upon existing orders,” Kumoru said.

“With strong fishing industry buy-in for PNA’s MSC-certified fishery, we see the market for sustainably caught tuna continuing to grow.

This benefits everyone – the fisheries industry, retailers and PNA members.

“Most importantly, catching tuna without using fish aggregating devices means tuna are being fished sustainably.”

Kumoru said there had been initial opposition to PNA’s move to be compliant with MSC standards since its first certification in 2012 in contrast to today’s strong industry participation.

“At the outset of PNA’s move to meet MSC standards in our fishery, a number of industry players objected to PNA raising sustainability standards for the fishery and even attempted to block us through legal interventions,” he said.

“But PNA withstood these challenges and has demonstrated the viability and financial benefit of free school caught tuna.”

