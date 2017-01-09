Tupa 9s used to team for Jiwaka

By MOSES KOTRO in Banz

THE Tupa rugby league nines competition held in Banz, Jiwaka, recently will be used to select a team to represent the province in Governor’s Cup tournaments this year.

Tupa 9s organiser and former Hela Wigmen and Port Moresby Vipers representative Tobi Kopi said the 14-team off-season competition had been a success.

Kopi said the players selected from the competition would represent the province in the three Governor’s Cup competitions (Tongamp Cup, Ipatas Cup and the Agiru Cup) next year.

Kopi added that the remote Tupa village recently was being used as the location for the trials.

He said the playoffs saw five teams, Mt Warriors, Highway Pirates, Point Panthers, Kondol Eels and Kendu Broncos battling it out over the Christmas weekend.

He added that after the playoffs a 24-man team would be selected to prepare for the coming three tournaments.

There will be two sides (possibles and probables) formed after the event to represent the district.

Kopi said he was satisfied that although the 14 teams had encountered issues with sponsors for uniforms, that did not stop the young Jiwaka players who showed commitment and determination.

“The local players showed great sportsmanship and I was impressed to discover many local talents which I think need exposure, and that is what now drives me to try and help that process,” Kopi said.

He added that the competition had helped instill a positive mindset in the youth.

“We’ve seen improvements. Young men are now getting themselves busy with fitness and that has kept them from doping other negaive things.

“This competition has made a very positive contribution to the society and the community at large,” he said.

Kopi they would still need funding support to prepare the selected side for the three tournaments.

“We are seeking assistance and want to start off locally with the few business houses operating in the province.

“Hopefully our MP and the governor can come in because this exercise is all geared towards helping our communities.”

