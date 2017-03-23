Tupira dispatches world champs

THE World Surf League (WSL) Kumul PNG World Longboard Championships charged through the remaining seven heats of rounds 3 and contested round 4 in more dreamy, Tupira conditions.

Three-to-four-foot waves under pristine morning conditions kicked off competition that ended in another day of eliminations.

Huge upsets were witnessed as the world’s No.1 and No.2 surfers were dispatched from competition yesterday.

Reigning world champion Phil Rajzman (Brazil) fell victim to a brutal fall in yesterday’s free surf that resulted in a serious head injury and a partially-torn bicep but the gentle giant pushed on and earned a heroic round 3 victory.

However, Antoine Delpero (France) was in total control of his nerves, with four WLC world titles in the water between Rajzman and Harley Ingleby (Australia) sitting alongside him.

Delpero found his form once again, and posted an 8.33 (out of a possible 10) right away, and earned safe passage into the quarterfinals, where another two-time world champion awaits him — Piccolo Clemente (Peru).

“I was really nervous going into that heat, with two world champions in the lineup, knowing how good they are and it went a little slow during our heat so I was lucky to get a good one at the beginning,” Delpero said.

“After getting that 8.33, I was just trying to relax and wait for another wave because I knew I just needed a backup.

“The waves are just an incredible and its a great set-up here, with all the locals out here supporting us.

“It’s been a little different over the last few days, but I’m not changing my surfing and just doing what I feel — the noserides right away and the big turns later in the wave are definitely the most rewarded.”

Edouard Delpero (France) picked up where his brother left off in the next heat and eliminated 2016 WLC runner-up Steven Sawyer (ZAF) as Cole Robbins (USA) earned second-place in the heat.

Delpero blasted into round 3 with a big Round 1 win and looked unstoppable once again yesterday with two more heat wins.

Kumul PNG World Longboard Championships Men’s quarterfinal matchups:

QF 1: Kai Sallas (Haw) vs Harley Ingleby (Aus); QF 2: Antoine Delpero (Fra) vs Piccolo Clemente (Per); QF 3: Edouard Delpero (Fra) vs. Adam Griffiths (GBR); QF 4: Taylor Jensen (USA) vs Cole Robbins (USA); Women’s quarterfinal matchups: QF 1: Rachael Tilly (USA) vs Crystal Walsh (Haw); QF 2: Chelsea Williams (Aus) vs Kaitlin Maguire (USA); QF 3: Chloe Calmon (Bra) vs Alice Lemoigne (REU); QF 4: Honoula Blomfield (Haw) vs Lindsay Steinriede (USA)

