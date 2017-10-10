Turi banned

NATIONAL Capital District police Metropolitan Superintendent Ben jamin Turi (pictured) has been suspended for 21 days over “serious disciplinary” matters, it has been confirmed.

Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Police Operations Jim Andrews said last night: “I confirm that I have suspended Metropolitan Superintendent NCD Chief Superintendent Ben Turi today (yesterday) at 1pm for a period of 21 days over allegations of serious disciplinary offences.”

He did not say what the allegations were.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said he would comment on the matter today.

Police Commander for NCD and Central Assistant Police Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut said he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

Turi, told The National yesterday that he was summoned to the Traffic Office at the Boroko Police Station to be handed his letter of suspension.

He said he was told to stay away from the station for 21 days.

It is understood the disciplinary action taken against him had stemmed from his comments on a fire which damaged part of the Criminal Investigation Department office at the Boroko police station last Thursday evening.

Turi said that he had written to the “higher authorities” to address the situation facing the police department regarding the fire and the allegations as to what caused it.

He said he had taken the matter up in the hope that it would be discussed openly by the senior officers.

“But I am confused somehow the matter has become an issue with the disciplinary charges,” Turi said.

“So for 21 days, I will not enter the office despite most of my approaches being very trivial. I wrote to higher authorities to address our issues.

“My cases were administrative and trivial in nature.

“However, it unexpectedly turned out to be a very serious allegation.

“Some may be complaining that I wrote to the authorities above me, especially to the police commissioner and not to (ACP) Jim Andrews on the incident.

“So I wrote to the authority to look at it and address it. I did what I had to do.”

Turi said the matter was “trivial” in nature but since the fire at the police last Thursday went viral on social media, some allegations were made which made it more serious.

