Turi challenges station commanders

POLICE station commanders in the National Capital District have been challenged to follow the example of the reservists who cleaned up Gerehu suburb in 2000.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi told The National that the situation at Gordon market today was similar to at Gerehu in the past, but it was cleaned up.

“It was not the initiative of the police station commander Gerehu back then, but the reservists made sure the place was safe for the public.

“They started by using a support vehicle and sitting at shopping centres and the busiest places for the whole week to a point where the criminals gave up and left. Now they are keeping an eye on the new ones that might come around,” he said.

“So it is a challenge to all police station commanders including the one at Gerehu.

“If the reservist can clean up the Gerehu market, shopping centres and almost the whole area, I see no reason why regular units cannot do that.”

Turi said he would be monitoring the station commanders and if they did not perform, they would be suspended.

“This is a warning I have already given from time to time and this time I will not give any chance to slack and idle officers – not only police station commanders but also the officers in charge of units.

“Enough is enough, if they cannot do their work then this is not their place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turi said Gordon police station was stretched with a huge area to cover from the market all the way to Laloki and 14-Mile.

“I don’t need to ask the Members of Parliament what to do.

“All we need are tools to operate, a vehicle to do regular patrols and a police station at 9-Mile.”

