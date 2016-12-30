Turi: Drink sensibly, stay out of trouble

By ALPHONSE PORAU

ALL licenced liquor outlets in Port Moresby are allowed to operate during the long weekend but police are urging people to drink responsibly and stay out of trouble.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi also warned the people not to burn tyres along the roads as it is a “primitive behaviour”.

Turi said there was no liquor ban, all shops must have licences.

He said anyone found driving under the influence or causing trouble on the road would be arrested to spend the weekend in the cell.

“NCD is seen as a modern primitive city where people do a lot of primitive things, so please, I am asking you to drink sensibly and show respect to other people. Do not burn tyres on the road,” Turi said.

He also urged people to stop littering and to keep the city clean.

“Do not burn tyres on the roads or throw rubbish all over the place,” he said.

“The tyres are oily and when they melt, they make the bitumen soft. With this rainy season, it will create more potholes on new roads.

“I understand, you are trying to celebrate but this is a primitive style of celebrating New Year. We are not in the village.”

