Turi hails candidates

NATIONAL Capital District metropolitan commander Superintendent Benjamin Turi says the movement of candidate supporters in the election is more coordinated, unlike in the past.

He said nomination activities went smoothly and credit should go to the candidates for that.

He said his men were flexible about allowing vehicle convoys but were on hand to caution supporters who defied safety rules like hanging off vehicles.

Turi warned candidates about campaigning late into the night and the early hours of the morning.

“Those who do that, their vehicles and loud hailers will be locked at the police station until the end of the campaign period,” he said.

“Whoever that defies it, the discretion will be with the police to arrest and charge them under the Environmental Act for noise pollution.”

Police officers will also be slapped with disciplinary charges if they are reported to be providing escort or campaigning for candidates. Turi said as part of the campaign period, police and Air Niugini security would step up gun control at the airport.

Movement of any weapons out of the airport must be cleared. He said the only police officers who would be allowed to carry weapons on board are those on deployment by the police commissioner.

