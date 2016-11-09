Turi raises funding issues

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Police in Port Moresby are questioning the allocation of district services improvement programme (DSIP)funds in NCD.

They are wondering whether their three MPs will consider a grant for policing purposes.

Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi (pictured) said since he took up the new position in NCD, he had not seen any DSIP funding this year from the office of the three MPs – Justin Tkatchenko (Moresby South), Labi Amaiu (North-East) and Michael Malabag (North-West) – for policing under the law and justice.

“I understand it covers all law and justice sector, but for police, we have received nothing for this year,” he said.

“We have only received assistance from the office of the Governor Powes Parkop but not from the three members.”

Turi raised the concern following the 2017 Budget announcement.

He said when looking at the budget break down for the Police Department for the country next year: “We have received a big budget cut of more than 14 per cent.”

Turi said that because of the cut, they would be relying more on the three MPs’ DSIP funding.

“We need equipment and logistics in order to perform our policing duties to keep our communities in the city safe,” he said.

Turi said lack of resources could clearly be seen in police stations in the city and in the performance of officers.

“We have only one vehicle in operation at Gordon, at Hohola, and other stations as well as other problems like accommodation,” he said.

He said the public had been complaining about police not performing their duties at places like Gordon.

“It is because of a number of issues like lack of logistics that affected our performance,” Turi said.

“We need resources to serve our people and not for political purpose as the money is for the people and not to serve political interests,” he said.

Turi said the festive seasons isclose as well as next year’s election and they would need more vehicles to support operations around the city.

He appealed to the three MPs to assist them so that they could provide safety to communities.

