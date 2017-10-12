Turi ready for new post

OUTGOING National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says he is ready to face the challenge of his new posting, following the reshuffle of 26 senior police officers.

Turi has been posted to the Highlands to be the eastern end’s deputy commander.

He will be replaced in his Port Moresby post by Bomana Police Training College commandant Chief Superintendent Perou N’Dranou. The changes were announced on Tuesday by Police Commissioner Gari Baki who told the officers that the decision on the transfers was final and that he would not accept any refusal.

He told them to be in their new positions by Oct 31.

Baki said the changes were “for operational expediency in light of current internal command and control issues and issues arising from the 2017 general election”.

Turi, who was suspended on Monday for 21 days over serious “disciplinary” matters, told The National that he was ready to move to his new posting.

The eastern end command which he will be joining is based in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile, N’Dranou is not new to the position as he had served as deputy to former Metropolitan Superintendent Andy Bawa before his posting to the college.

N’Dranou will be replaced at the college by East Sepik police commander Superintendent Peter Philip.

Assistant Police Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut is being replaced as Divisional Commander NCD/Central by APC Donald Yamasombi, the divisional commander border based in West Sepik.

Kalaut will take up a position in the police Human Resources section.

Like this: Like Loading...