Turi: Report cases at Gordon market

National Capital District Metropolitan Supt Benjamin Turi says police are always instructed to patrol the Gordon market and other public places to make sure the people are safe.

Turi said this after a concern was raised over women and girls being assaulted and robbed by thugs at bus stops at Wild Life, Erima and Gordon Market.

“The main market is just next to the police station and I don’t see any reason police presence cannot be felt,” he told The National.

He said the responsibility was with the station commander to look after the place and assign officers to patrol the area.

“That is his responsibility. He is the one assigned to be in charge of the station and check on the officers to carry out their duties in those areas.

“And the other thing is that, it comes back to all our people. We have a lot of primitive people living in the city and it’s really hard to control them,” Turi said.

He urged women and girls to report any illegal activities happening in the markets or at bus stops to the nearest police station.

“Police will not always be present so it is better for women and girls to report anything they see that is wrong so that police can attend to their complaints.”

