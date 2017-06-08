Turi urges police to arrest sellers breaking traffic rules

POLICE are supposed to arrest vendors selling items on the streets and breaking traffic laws, National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says.

Traffic laws forbid people from conducting such illegal activities on the road which police should be enforcing, he said.

“It is the police to take heed of the law,” he said.

“There is a law in the book (against selling on the street) but the police are not doing anything.

“Children or anybody selling on the streets are supposed to be arrested and charged.

“And it should also be a warning to parents who are encouraging their children to sell at traffic lights.”

Turi said they had plans to deal with traffic-related offences in the city which would be done after the elections.

It includes people who dump tin cans on the road, buses stopping to drop off or pick up passengers and vehicles parking in no-parking areas.

“There will be people on trucks carrying rakes and if they see cans on the road, they will take them to sell. We will start arresting children on the road and drivers breaking traffic laws.”

Like this: Like Loading...