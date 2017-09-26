Turi warns officers to stop collecting money from public

POLICE officers caught collecting money from motorists at check-points, police stations or anywhere else in Port Moresby will be charged, says Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

Turi warned members of the public not to pay any money to police officers. If they are harassed or forced to by police officers, they must report the matter to the police station commanders.

“If the station commander does not address the issue, you can bring it to my attention,” he said.

“(Then) I will deal with the officer and the station commander.”

Turi said it was also important to note down the number plate of the police vehicle and the time of the event to make investigation easier .

“Bails can be made but that too applies only after a person is arrested and charged. And it can be only made at the Boroko Police Station,” he said.

He also said for traffic offences, police were not allowed to take the driving licence off the motorist.

“There are no fines for traffic offences. The arresting officer at his discretion can both warn the driver and let him go or arrest him,” Turi said.

“The driver can be arrested and charged and his bail can later be paid at the Boroko Police Station.”

