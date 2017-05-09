Turubu LLG president opposes illegal logging

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A LOCAL level government president in East Sepik says he opposes any illegal logging in the area.

Turubu LLG president David Kausik was responding to concerns raised by the public that developers, instead of clearing the land for the oil palm project, were also illegally felling trees and shipping the logs through Kanduanum and down the Sepik River.

He said the people were concerned because oil palm project was a bit slow following the cancellation of the special agriculture and business lease agreements by Cabinet.

Kausik said the National Executive Council decision was confirmed by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill earlier this year – that all SABL licences were illegal.

He said the second issue was the integrated land group registration which the landowners were yet to get underway.

“Finally, landowners were not complying with court decisions. The people and I do not support logging in Turubu as we respect the court’s decisions.”

Kausik said some landowners had been giving their land to companies and allowing them to do whatever they wanted to do.

He said he would not comment further on the illegal logging as they were concentrating on the oil palm project which was different from the illegal logging issue.

“If there is illegal logging then there is something the forestry and people in authority need to look into,” Kausik said.

