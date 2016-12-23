Tusitala of Vailima

By STEVEN WINDUO

ROBERT Louis Stevenson was buried in Samoa on Mt Vaea, overlooking his plantation mansion and overlooking the sea beyond Apia. He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in November 13, 1850.

He died in 1894 at Vailima, Samoa and his body was carried up to the top of Mt Vaea so that he faces the sea beyond Apia.

Robert Loius Stevenson had love of literature and writing throughout his entire life. He was also a passionate adventurer in his life. He has written classical books of literary worth that many of us would have read as part of our English classes in high school. His writings had influenced so many people, including some of the greatest writers of the world.

R. L. Stevenson’s first book is the Treasure Island, a classic children pirates adventure story set somewhere in the Southseas. His other books include: Kidnapped, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hydes and The Black Arrow.

Treasure Island is an all time favorite for many high readers all over the world. From the biographical publications on Stevenson’s life and work, we now know that the idea for Treasure Island was ignited by a map that Stevenson had drawn for his 12 year stepson; Stevenson had conjured a pirate adventure story to accompany the drawing, and it was serialized in the boys’ magazine Young Folks from October 1881 to January 1882. When Treasure Island was published in book form in 1883, Stevenson got his first real taste of widespread popularity, and his career as a profitable writer had finally begun. The book was Stevenson’s first volume-length fictional work, as well as the first of his writings that would be dubbed “for children.” By the end of the 1880s, it was one of the period’s most popular and widely read books.

His other book that became instant hit on publication is the Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hydes, which was published in 1886. As we know now the work classified as adult fiction, and it presents a jarring and horrific explorations of various conflicting traits lurking within a single person. The book wen on to international acclaim and inspiring countless stage productions and more than 100 motion pictures.

In the guest book in the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum many school children from around the world visit Samoa just to visit the museum to see where he wrote the books.

I also visited the museum once and took a tour of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum. I even sat on the very chair that he sat on and wrote his books I mentioned about earlier.

A literary celebrity during his lifetime, Stevenson now ranks as the 26th most translated author in the world. His works have been admired by many other writers, including Jorge Luis Borges, Bertolt Brecht, Marcel Proust, Arthur Conan Doyle, Henry James, Cesare Pavese, Emilio Salgari, Ernest Hemingway, Rudyard Kipling, Jack London, Vladimir Nabakov, J. M. Barrie, and G. K. Chesterton. Stevenson was a master storyteller, whose life was also adventurous enough to fill the pages of his mature works later in life.

According to Wikipedia, Robert Louis Stevenson began his adventure in the South Pacific Islands in 1888, when he chartered the yacht Casco and set sail with his family from San Francisco. He wondered for three years between eastern and central Pacific, stopping for extended stays at the Hawaiian Islands, where he spent much time with and became a good friend of King Kalakaua. He befriended the king’s niece, Princes Victoria Kaiulani, who also had a link to Scottish heritage. He spent time in the Gilbert Islands, Tahiti, New Zealand and the Samoan Islands. He also cruised around the Marquesas and Tuamotu Islands, the experiences he would write in the books such as In the South Seas, which was published posthumously.

Robert Louis Stevenson purchased a tract of about 400 acres (1.6 km2) in Upolu Island of Samoa. Here, after two aborted attempts to visit Scotland, he established himself, after much work, upon his estate in the village of Vailima. The locals described him as Tusitala (Samoan for “Teller of Tales”, or Storyteller). His influence spread to the Samoans, who consulted him for advice, and he soon became involved with local politics.

The museum was once the beautiful island plantation home that Robert Louis Stevenson built. It has subsequently served as the official home for the head of numerous administrations in Western Samoa. The home is now a world-class museum located directly below the famous author’s Mt. Vaea burial site.

In a brochure on the museum the curators made sure the message was clear: “The home and grounds have been tastefully and lovingly restored to reflect the glory and grandeur of past eras. The interior of the home recreates the mood and environment which was so important to fuel the creative energies of its most famous occupant. You will see the Great Hall, R. L. S’s Library, the Smoking Room and the numerous bedrooms. You will also enjoy the marvelous view from the spacious verandas which enhance the beauty of the exterior of the 100 year old home.”

The creator of the Robert Louis Stevenson home is Mike McDaniel, an American Interior Designer of Scottsdale, Arizona. There is a gift shop that is stocked with numerous items which are sold as mementos of the visits people make to the museum.

Visits are arranged as guided tours or just as a walk without any prior arrangement. I visited the museum on my own.

For young readers I recommend including Treasure Island as one of the books to read during your school holidays. Reading about one of the greatest author who lived and wrote in the Pacific Islands can tickle the creative wits.

For the visitor to Samoa, it is a great experience to visit the Vailima Estate where Robert Louis Stevenson once lived. The Museum is open to the public and throughout the week.

A visit to the museum will inspire you.

