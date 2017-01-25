Tussle for leadership develops in Lae rugby

By LARRY ANDREW

MOROBE Rugby Football Union incumbent president Avea Hiaru says the recent election of interim office bearers was unconstitutional.

Hiarua was responding to yesterday’s report in The National in which a faction led by Yahu Possy and claiming to represent clubs in the MRFU had formed an interim executive for the union.

Hiaru claimed the points raised against him were false and baseless.

He said last year’s annual general meeting was conducted by outgoing president Livingston Nenjipa up at Telikom College on March 25.

In that meeting an election was held as Nenjipa’s three-year term had ended and that was where he was elected.

“That was a legal meeting convened by the outgoing president where I was elected,” Hiaru said.

He said information received was that the illegal meeting was not attended by club presidents but other individuals.

Hiarua disputed the validity of the meeting and said it was conducted in suspicious circumstances and did not follow proper procedure.

“I never convened the meeting. I wasn’t made aware of it or of their intentions.

“I was never consulted and no official letter was written to me of their intentions to challenge my position. Therefore, I remain president of MRFU regardless of their claims,” Hiarua said.

He questioned whether Possy’s faction was influenced by the current PNGRFU leadership tussle between Ben Frame and Steven Kami.

Hiaru provided a copy of the MRFU AGM minutes of March 25, 2016, which he claimed was proof that he had been elected following proper procedure and that his term was for three years.

