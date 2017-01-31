Tutors plan protest

By NAOMI WASE

CLASSES at the University of PNG are expected to be disrupted from today as 138 lecturers begin a protest against the non-payment of a salary increase.

National Academic Staff Association president Emmanuel Gorea told The National yesterday that they were awarded a 7.5 per cent pay increase in 2014 to be spread over three years.

While they received an adjustment (2.5 per cent) to their salaries in 2014, there was none in 2015 and 2016.

By yesterday afternoon, Gorea said more than 90 per cent of the lecturers had signed an agreement to withdraw their services.

UPNG Acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann told The National yesterday that the university management was aware of the matter and would take care of it.

Gorea said they had tried unsuccessfully to resolve the matter with UPNG.

So they are now taking the next step.

“Since day one, we refused to be militant and overly confrontational,” Gorea said.

“We deliberately pursued a strategy of dialogue and negotiations with all parties to get the matter resolved while we suffered silently.

He said they wanted the university to settle the outstanding amounts now or specify a time when it could be done.

Gorea said they had not forgotten their responsibilities, especially to the students who began classes this month.

“We know that we are lecturers and we know that we have a responsibility to the nation,” he said.

“And that is very important.

“But the (university) management also have a responsibility towards us.”

He said the non-academic staff at the university planned to join their protest.

Gorea said the withdrawal of assessing and teaching would continue for five days before they decided on the next step to take.

