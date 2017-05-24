Tvet colleges are vital part of education, they need more support

WE are now living in a world where technology and modern management approaches and techniques are taking the shores of many organisations globally.

We are continually seeing changes happening all around us where organisations exist, whether it could be institutions, corporations, statutory bodies or non-governmental entities.

Technical Vocational Education & Training (Tvet) colleges in PNG are continuing to be in the forefront of producing skill human resources in this country’s workforce where they are contributing either formally and informally.

The Tvet college principals are trying their very best amidst the demanding conditions of having mostly internal raised funds to get the colleges functioning over the years.

They have been going through ups and downs, facing criticisms, facing financial constraints of running the colleges, but they are always strong, have confidence and believe in what they have been doing over time.

They must be credited for doing the good work they have been carrying on.

At times they are stuck in situations of calamities that surround them.

Sometimes they have answers to those situations.

Other times they are put down but normally find their way around and always have the confidence and courage regardless of what faces them to get the TVET Colleges going forward, even with inadequate funding from the government.

The organisations around the world are going through a lot of changes and diversifying in what they have been doing over time in these competitive and challenging times.

The TVET colleges are no exceptions to the changes that are taking our shores and the Education Department should have our TVET college principals to take up Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programmes to help the roles they are playing to add a flavour in their management capacities.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...