Tvet schools to include climate change course

Climate change will be included in the teaching curriculum for technical and vocational education training (Tvet) institutions.

A team, led by Joe Siris, the Metal Fabrication and Welding curriculum officer at the Tvet division of the Education Department and assistant secretary for Tvet curriculum Wilson Garu yesterday visited vocational schools in Madang to advise them about the new course.

Garu said climate change was an important global issue that was affecting the country and addressing the issue by teaching it in classrooms would help more people to understand the impact of climate change.

“We can get this information to everyone if we implement it as part of the curriculum,” he said.

“We can educate our students to be advocators to address climate change issues.”

Yongi Andale, senior curriculum officer for applied science, said human activities created global warming and could not be stopped over night but people could learn to adapt to the change or create sustainable solutions to maintain balance during this change.

“If you make your way up to be engineers, and as advocators can suggest using solar or hydro energy to generate power instead of using fuel that produces more carbon dioxide,” Andale said.

Garu said the climate change was now a recognised course in the national curriculum.

According to Guru, the course would be taught with a full-package including resource materials and teaching guides for a National Certificate 1 qualification at Tvet institutions and a diploma in universities.

The TVET curriculum team began yesterday in creating awareness on the new course in Madang which included visits to coastal villages.

