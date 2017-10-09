TVET teachers study for better qualification

A technical and vocational education and training (TVET) upgrading programme for 240 teachers started at the Papua New Guinea

Education Institute (PNGEI) last month.

According to Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, this training was part of a European Development Fund (EDF) programme called Human Resources Development Programme Phase 2 (HRDP2), under the management of the department.

He said 240 teachers will undergo a tailor-made diploma in teaching training at PNGEI to upgrade their teaching qualifications.

“The training programme is specifically designed for teachers in vocational training centres, who hold relevant technical and vocational qualifications, and may have industry and teaching experience but do not hold a

recognised teaching qualification yet,” Kombra said.

“The programme aims to enable teachers to improve the quality of learning, and is considered as an important step for them in their careers as teachers.

“Once they fulfil all the requirements, they can be fully registered with the Teaching Service Commission.”

HRDP2 operates in six target provinces of Enga, Eastern Highlands, National Capital District, Morobe, East Sepik and East New Britain.

The objective of HRDP2 is to strengthen the vocational training in order to promote the development of a skilled labour force, adapted to the needs of the country.

HRDP2 will carry out supporting activities like teacher training, infrastructure support and supply of tools and equipment in 10 selected schools.

Furthermore, HRDP2 will support the Department of Education in establishing and maintaining a policy framework for vocational training in PNG.

