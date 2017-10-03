Tvet under the microscope

THE Technical Vocational Education Training programme needs competent and qualified people.

Some centres are being managed by people who don’t have any vocational education training qualification.

Employing people without proper trade and teaching qualifications and having officers who have not been trained promoted to senior positions insult those who have successfully gone through the TVET Programme.

We need qualified people running the programme and we need the bosses to visit the centres to see firsthand what is going on.

Favouratism only helps to overlook staff members who have been loyal and hardworking.

Insider

Like this: Like Loading...