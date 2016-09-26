Tvets told to prepare

THE Technical Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) sector must prepare to provide sufficient spaces for students.

Acting Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra told the 11 Tvet principals that they have to start planning to cater for large numbers of students, who leave annually at the end of grades 8, 10 and 12.

The principals were from Port Moresby Business College, Kokopo Business College, Bougainville Technical College, Don Bosco Simbu Technical College, Southern Highlands Technical College, Goroka Technical College, Madang Technical College, Port Moresby Technical College, West New Britain Technical College, Mount Hagen Technical College and National Polytechnical Institute.

“Many students will leave at the end of grades 8, 10 and 12 because of limited spaces,” Kombra said.

“The Tvet sector will face an influx of students leaving at the end of grades 8, 10 and 12, therefore, it is important that the DoE needs to plan for the expansion.”

He said the sector must prepare to provide sufficient spaces for those students entering the vocational centres, technical colleges and polytechnic institutions.

Kombra said it is also compulsory for the Tvet curriculum to be realigned so that it is of high standard and is on par with international requirements.

“To plan and implement the activities relating to the new developments, the principals and directors of Tvet institutions have to co-operate and manage the establishments,” he said. The briefing was also used to farewell three distinguished principals – Patrol Maino, Philip Colada and Allan Tira – who were based in Madang, West New Britain and Port Moresby Technical colleges as they have reached the retirement age.

The principals have been Tvet lecturers, inspectors and then principals of colleges. The Tvet directorate of the department expressed its appreciation for their commitment and dedication to their profession for more than 30 years of their services.

Together the three of them have served the country for 100 years in the education sector.

