Twilight basketball returns after successful first phase

AFTER the successful introduction of the Twilight Basketball programme last year, the Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea will launch its second phase tomorrow at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said the second instalment of the programme was possible because of the success it had late last year bringing confidence to the backers of the programme, the Australian government’s Pacific Sports Partnership.

“Following on from the programme’s success late last year, the second phase of Twilight Basketball will once again see the Hoops for Health initiative being delivered on Friday evenings,” Khalu said.

“Over 2000 people participated throughout the programme’s six-week operation in 2016, with some Friday night’s drawing crowds of more than 400 players,” he said.

The free programme is open to all ages, with games for children aged 15 and under taking place from 5pm to 7pm and 3-on-3 matches for those aged 16 and over from 7pm to 9pm.

Khalu said the federation was thrilled for the programme to be recommencing. “Ever since we finished the programme in November, we’ve had people asking us when it would be starting back.

“It’s always positive to hear that type of enthusiasm from participants and it’s a reflection of how fantastic Twilight Basketball is,” Khalu said.

Phase two of Twilight Basketball will be held on the following dates at TAIC May 12, 19 and 26 and June 2 and 9.

